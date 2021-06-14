Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Increases By 68.0%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 13th total of 260,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTWN stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,237,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

