Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Expands By 85.0%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CPHC stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Canterbury Park has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

