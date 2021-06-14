Short Interest in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Decreases By 33.8%

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 13th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

CPTA stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,314.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPTA. TheStreet raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

