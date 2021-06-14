Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Declines By 41.7%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

