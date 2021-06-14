Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Rises By 62.6%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the May 13th total of 292,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.89 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

