Short Interest in Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Rises By 76.2%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Celadon Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Celadon Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Celadon Group Company Profile
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.