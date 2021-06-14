Short Interest in Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Rises By 76.2%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Celadon Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Celadon Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

