Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Increases By 94.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 13th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CEPU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.55. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

