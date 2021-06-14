Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 40.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clarkson stock remained flat at $$44.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.38.

CKNHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

