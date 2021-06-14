Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Expands By 88.9%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF opened at $36.50 on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
