Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Expands By 88.9%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF opened at $36.50 on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.