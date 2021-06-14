Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expands By 80.7%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the May 13th total of 735,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $225,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
Core-Mark Company Profile
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
