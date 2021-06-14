Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Grows By 100.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTI opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54. Costar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

