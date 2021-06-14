Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rises By 69.1%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the May 13th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $208,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,854. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

