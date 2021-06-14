Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 80.2%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 8.36. Dalrada has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
Dalrada Company Profile
