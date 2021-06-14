Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 80.2%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 8.36. Dalrada has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers.

