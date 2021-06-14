Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Grows By 68.5%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 13th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $11.73 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $381.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.81.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

