Short Interest in E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Increases By 80.0%

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of EQUR opened at $0.06 on Monday. E-Qure has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

About E-Qure

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

