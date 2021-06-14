Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Decreases By 37.3%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

EFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,477. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

