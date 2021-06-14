Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declines By 37.3%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,615. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.