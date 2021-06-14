Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Expands By 65.1%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,511.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

