Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Drops By 39.4%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EML Payments stock remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

