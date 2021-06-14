Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expands By 82.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDN opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

