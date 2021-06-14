Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Rises By 68.4%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMO. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period.

Shares of FMO stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

