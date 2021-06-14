Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Declines By 43.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

FTAG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $30.98. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.