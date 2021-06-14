Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Rises By 91.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of QABA stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

