Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Drops By 41.6%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.13. 177,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,616. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
G6 Materials Company Profile
