Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Increases By 74.3%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLFH stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

