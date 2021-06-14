Short Interest in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Grows By 92.1%

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Galileo Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLEO opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Galileo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

