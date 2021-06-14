Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Increases By 99.0%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Shares of GenSight Biologics stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. GenSight Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
About GenSight Biologics
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.