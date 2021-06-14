Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Increases By 99.0%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Shares of GenSight Biologics stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. GenSight Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

