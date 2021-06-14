Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declines By 42.9%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.67. 3,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

