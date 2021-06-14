Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Declines By 40.0%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GRNV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 30,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.55.
In other GreenVision Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,360. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
About GreenVision Acquisition
As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.
