Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Declines By 40.0%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 30,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.55.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,360. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter worth $256,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenVision Acquisition

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

