Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Drops By 36.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.96. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.7959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Several research firms have commented on GBOOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

