Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Drops By 44.1%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 139,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.69.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.