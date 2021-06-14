Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Grows By 65.2%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $971,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

