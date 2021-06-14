Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Grows By 65.2%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SNLN stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.