Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Decreases By 34.1%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFAN stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. IFAN Financial has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
IFAN Financial Company Profile
