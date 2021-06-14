Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Decreases By 34.1%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. IFAN Financial has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

