Short Interest in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Declines By 44.2%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 2,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 753.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.