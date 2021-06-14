Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Expands By 97.6%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IFGL opened at $30.42 on Monday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.