Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 97.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.21.
About Isuzu Motors
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.