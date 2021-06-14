Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Grows By 93.4%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 448,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

