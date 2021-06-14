Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Grows By 93.4%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 448,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.
JSR Company Profile
