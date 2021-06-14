Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Grows By 81.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LIXT opened at $2.94 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

