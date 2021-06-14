Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Decreases By 40.8%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

