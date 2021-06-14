Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Expands By 69.6%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

