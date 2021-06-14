Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Grows By 73.9%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

