Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Expands By 78.1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

