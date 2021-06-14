Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Decreases By 41.3%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 896.0 days.

Shares of NEMTF remained flat at $$73.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.42.

NEMTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

