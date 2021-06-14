Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Grows By 99.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.67. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEXA. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

