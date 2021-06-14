Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Declines By 40.6%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 13th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.5 days.

Shares of On the Beach Group stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Monday. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

