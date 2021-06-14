Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Declines By 44.5%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the May 13th total of 726,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORCC stock remained flat at $$14.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,895,671 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,094. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

