Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Drops By 36.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 13th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth $317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,447,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,860,000 after acquiring an additional 393,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $22.35. 3,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,740. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

