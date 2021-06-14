Short Interest in Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Grows By 97.0%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PLPRF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Plus Products has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Plus Products alerts:

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.