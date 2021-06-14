Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declines By 34.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 13th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

