Short Interest in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Grows By 91.0%

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PIAI opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.